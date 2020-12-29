https://hannity.com/media-room/family-ties-stacey-abrams-sister-rules-against-voter-purge-before-georgia-run-off-election/

AXELROD: Joe Biden in Serious Danger of ‘Serially Distorting His Own Record’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.06.19

Former senior Obama advisor David Axelrod weighed-in on Joe Biden’s recent speaking gaffes on the campaign trail this week; saying the Democratic frontrunner is in serious danger of “serially distorting his own record.”

“It’s one thing to have a well-earned rep for goofy, harmless gaffes. It’s another if you serially distort your own record. @JoeBiden is in danger of creating a more damaging meme,” posted Axelrod on social media.

Axelrod made similar comments earlier this year, saying Biden can “either cut it or he can’t” after reports the former Vice President was reducing his campaign schedule to minimize mistakes.

“This is bad advice. You can’t cloister the candidate and win. He either can cut it or he can’t, and the only way he can prove he can is to be an active and vigorous candidate. He’s running for president of the United States, for God’s sake!” posted Axelrod on social media.

This is bad advice. You can’t cloister the candidate and win.

He either can cut it or he can’t, and the only way he can prove he can is to be an active and vigorous candidate.

Allies and political insiders close to Joe Biden are reportedly telling the former Vice President to scale back his campaign stops and speaking events; hoping the reduced schedule will minimize future speaking gaffes.

“Allies to Joe Biden have been floating the idea of altering the former vice president’s schedule in an effort to reduce the gaffes he has made in recent days,” reports The Hill. “The allies, growing increasingly nervous about Biden’s verbal flubs, have said it’s an approach that’s been suggested to campaign officials on the heels of the former vice president’s stumbles.”

“He needs to be a strong force on the campaign trail, but he also has to pace himself,” said one insider.