Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has become one of the most popular figures in America during the COVID-19 pandemic, but says he has no plans to parlay that popularity into a run for elected office.

During an interview on Ozy, Fauci, who just turned 80, was asked if he has considered a future in politics.

“I have not,” he responded. “I think I’m going to stick with what I’m good at, and that is science and public health. I’ll leave the politics to other people.”

The Hill reported on the interview, which it said will air in full Jan. 11.

Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, but sometimes was at odds with the president when he took issue with the White House’s rosy picture on the state of the virus.

Fauci has preached social distancing and mask-wearing, though Trump and his allies have noted Fauci early on downplayed mask effectiveness. Fauci has said he changed his recommendations as data changed.

Joe Biden asked Fauci to join his administration as chief medical adviser, a role Fauci said he immediately accepted.

