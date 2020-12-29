https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/fear-factor-popular-restaurant-hotel-close-upcoming-trump-rally/

By Kaylee Greenlee

Daily Caller News Foundation

Harry’s Restaurant and the Hotel Harrington will be closed during a pro-President Donald Trump demonstration in Washington, D.C. planned for Jan. 6, an ABC affiliate reported Monday.

The hotel and restaurant will be closed Jan. 4 through Jan. 6 citing safety concerns, WJLA reported. Harry’s has been a popular meeting spot for Trump supporters during recent weekend demonstrations.

“While we cannot control what happens outside of the hotel, we are taking additional steps to protect the safety of our visitors, guests and employees,” the Hotel Harrington’s website says.

“Hotel Harrington will be closed on January 4, 5 and 6. We will not be accommodating guests, with the exception of our long-term residents who call our hotel home.”

DC’s Hotel Harrington, a popular spot for Proud Boys, says it’ll be closed on Jan 6 — the same day as a last-ditch MAGA rally to stop Congress from counting electoral votes. Angry Trump supporters who lost room reservations are fuming on The Donald. pic.twitter.com/Q2rEMlVsjY — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 29, 2020

The hotel announced it will issue refunds for all pre-paid reservations, according to its website.

Multiple stabbings occurred near Harry’s following a day of pro and anti-Trump demonstrations around D.C. on Dec. 12, WJLA reported. The conflict occurred between Trump supporters and anti-Trump demonstrators, according to officials.

The Women for America First initially applied for an event permit the weekend after the inauguration but changed the application to move the event to the Freedom Plaza from Jan. 5 through Jan. 7, with the rally occurring on Jan. 6, the National Parks Service confirmed to WJLA.

The rally is scheduled on the same day Congress is scheduled to approve the 2020 presidential election results, a CBS affiliate reported. The “March for Trump” is to “demand transparency and protect election integrity,” according to the March for Trump website.

“The president is calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6 for a big protest – ‘be there, will be wild,’” the website says.

The Women for America First planned the “Millions MAGA March,” WJLA reported. Trump previously said “wild” protests would occur in D.C. on Jan. 6.

