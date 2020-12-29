https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531999-federal-judge-not-surprising-that-a-criminal-like-trump-pardons-other

A federal judge in Iowa slammed President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump calls for end to ‘religious persecution worldwide’ on 850th anniversary of Thomas Becket’s death Michael Cohen interview sparks questions after he mentions prison friends ‘Tony Meatballs and Big Minty’ Ocasio-Cortez rails against both Democrats and Republicans who opposed ,000 direct payments MORE’s recent pardons on Tuesday, saying, “It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals.”

U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt made the statement during an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Pratt said, “Apparently to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pratt was referring to Trump’s Republican allies in the government, security contractors convicted of killing civilians in Iraq and the turkey that is pardoned each Thanksgiving.

The AP reports that Pratt’s statement came when he was asked by the news outlet for a comment on the recent pardoning of former aides for ex-Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) who were convicted on corruption charges related to the Iowa caucuses.

Jesse Benton and John Tate both worked on Paul’s 2012 presidential campaign, reports the AP, and were convicted of hiding $73,000 worth of payments to former Iowa state Sen. Kent Sorenson (R) in exchange for his endorsement of Paul. Both men were sentenced to six months of home confinement and probation before Trump pardoned then.

Pratt oversaw Sorenson’s case in 2017 and sentenced him to 15 months in prison despite prosecutors recommending a more lenient sentence in light of Sorenson’s guilty plea and cooperation, notes the AP.

Sorenson’s testimony ultimately helped convict Benton and Tate as well as Dimitri Kesari, former deputy campaign manager for Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AP notes that Paul’s son, Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulSanders to slow down NDAA veto override in bid to get vote on K checks proposal House overrides Trump veto of defense bill This week: Trump’s grip on Hill allies faces test MORE (R-Ky.), supported the pardoning of Benton and Tate.

Trump has pardoned several close allies in recent months and is reportedly considering issuing preemptive pardons for his children and son-in-law Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerGOP senator on Trump pardons: ‘It is legal, it is constitutional, but I think it’s a misuse of the power’ Nothing becomes Donald Trump’s presidency like his leaving it Netanyahu invites Morocco’s king to Israel after first flight between countries MORE. The president is also said to be considering pardoning himself, the legality of which has fallen into question.

On Tuesday, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenFormer Trump attorney Michael Cohen says he has earned early release from home confinement Pence may leave for overseas trip after certifying vote: report Judge rules Trump Org must turn over documents to NY AG as part of probe MORE suggested that the allies Trump has pardoned could ultimately become his downfall, as they could testify against him and would be unable to invoke the Fifth Amendment.

In an interview on MSNBC, Cohen said, “Once you get that pardon, you’re no longer able to invoke the Fifth Amendment … because you cannot be charged. All of these people may ultimately be his downfall simply because they’ll be testifying against him.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

