UPDATED 7:42 AM PT – Tuesday, December 29, 2020

A former camper is speaking out on the alleged abuse he endured while attending a church camp overseen by Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock.

Anthony Washington said during a Monday interview that while attending Camp Farthest Out in Maryland in 2002, he saw camp counselors abuse campers regularly and “grab kids.”

Warnock was a senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Church, which ran the camp from 2002 to 2005. He left the church after the allegations of abuse initially came to light.

Washington detailed one instance when he had urine thrown on him and another in which he was made to sleep outside without blankets or anything to keep him warm. While at the camp kids were reportedly not allowed to call their parents at all.

Anthony Washington, now 30, tells @FreeBeacon counselors at ⁦@ReverendWarnock⁩ camp tossed urine on him, forced him to sleep outside https://t.co/GiH5pG5fFD — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 28, 2020

The now 30-year-old later received a settlement from the camp following a lawsuit filed by his mother, which detailed the abuse he and other campers endured.

Washington said when authorities were notified of the incidents and attempted to interview some of the camp staff, Warnock tried to interfere by preventing anyone from speaking with police. The current Senate candidate was then taken away in handcuffs for seeking to obstruct justice though he was not charged.

Incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), against whom Warnock is running, spoke on the allegations in an interview with reporters.

“Georgians deserve to know and what we’ve learned today is is really very sad, it’s disgusting,” she stated. “It should be disqualifying for serving in the U.S. Senate.”

Loeffler added, Georgians deserve answers yet Warnock has repeatedly refused to answer questions on the allegations. The incident has resurfaced just a week before Georgians cast their ballots on January 5.

