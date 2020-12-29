https://www.oann.com/ga-citizens-launch-grand-jury-petition-to-probe-election-fraud/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ga-citizens-launch-grand-jury-petition-to-probe-election-fraud

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:05 PM PT – Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Citizens of Georgia started a petition to call on a grand jury to probe election fraud in their state.

“Look, we gotta petition the grand jury because we know that ballots were orchestrated that aren’t ballots from the state of Georgia,” a petitioner with ‘Citizens Advocacy‘ stated. “Absentee ballots–with no excuse–they were coming from all over.”

Petition organizers said this year’s elections were not free nor fair. They emphasized that election integrity was blatantly violated by universal mail-in ballots, as well.

Members of ‘Citizens Advocacy’ also added that all documented accounts of ballot-dumps, electronic tampering and the harassment of poll-watchers must be investigated.

“Only thing that we ask you to do is to look at the evidence from ‘We the People,’” Citizens Advocacy Petitioner Lucretia Hughes said. “Not ‘we the single representatives,’ but it’s ‘We the People.’ We see that there are voter irregularities, but you don’t want to open up that pandora’s box…because you no longer represent ‘We the People.’”

Additionally, petitioners stressed that election officials as well as the Democrat party may have committed criminal or civil wrong-doing to steal the election for Joe Biden.

