Americans are most likely to name President Donald Trump as their most admired man as 2020 comes to a close, edging out his predecessor Barack Obama in the annual Gallup survey released Tuesday.

Trump’s top-place finish ends a 12-year run as most admired man for Obama, tied with Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever.

Eighteen percent of the survey’s respondents named Trump as their most admired man, compared to 15 percent who named Obama and six percent who named President-elect Joe Biden. Another three percent named National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, while two percent said Pope Francis.

The remaining top 10 men include businessman Elon Musk, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, basketball player LeBron James, and the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists.

Trump’s rise to the top in the public consciousness has been slow but steady throughout the year, as Breitbart News reported.

This year marks the 10th time Trump has finished among the top 10 men, including four times before he entered party politics — 1988 through 1990 and 2011.

Gates has finished in the top 10 a total of 21 times, while Obama has now done so 15 times and the Dalai Lama 11 times. Biden has been in the top 10 once before, in 2018, while Fauci and James are new to the list.

The Rev. Billy Graham, who passed away in 2018, finished among the top 10 a record 61 times during his life. Former President Jimmy Carter is the living man with the most top 10 finishes — 29 — putting him behind Graham and Ronald Reagan for third all-time.

Carter finishes just outside the top 10 this year but made the 2019 list.

