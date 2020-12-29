https://www.oann.com/gallup-poll-president-trump-most-admired-man-2020/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gallup-poll-president-trump-most-admired-man-2020

An annual poll conducted by Gallup revealed President Trump is the “most admired man” in 2020. The recently released survey showed the President garnered 18 percent of the vote.

The poll is conducted every year when Gallup asks Americans who their favorite man is out of everyone living in the world. Historically, Americans vote for the incumbent president.

However, this is President Trump’s tenth time on the top 10 list of most admired men. Four of those instances occurred before he even entered party politics.

This year’s accomplishment comes near the end of his first term in office in which he has delivered on numerous promises to the American people.

DONALD TRUMP IS THE MOST ADMIRED MAN IN THE WORLD! — ACTforAmerica (@ACTforAmerica) December 29, 2020

Among his accomplishments in the past four years is cracking down on illegal immigration, improving health care, establishing historic peace deals in the Middle East and much more.

No other figure got more than 2 percent of the Republican vote this year. The President was joined in the top 10 this year by the Pope, the Dalai Lama, Elon Musk and numerous other public figures.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump is also on the top 10 list of most admired women after garnering 4 percent of the vote.

