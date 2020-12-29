https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gallup-most-admired-trump-michelle-obama/2020/12/29/id/1003447

President Donald Trump is America’s most admired man, according to a new Gallup poll.

Trump’s top spot in the survey ends former President Barack Obama’s 12-year run as the most admired man. The two men were tied in last year’s poll.

Here are how the results of the survey, released on Tuesday, break down:

18% for Trump

15% for Obama

6% for President-elect Joe Biden

3% for Dr. Anthony Fauci

2% for Pope Francis

1% each for Tesla chief Elon Musk, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Microsoft founder Bill Gates, NBA star LeBron James, and the Dalai Lama.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is America’s most admired woman, according to the poll. She also finished in the top spot last year.

Highlights from that polling show:

10% for Michelle Obama

6% for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

4% for current first lady Melania Trump

3% for Oprah Winfrey

2% each for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Queen Elizabeth.

1% each for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

The poll, conducted Dec. 1-17, surveyed 1,018 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

