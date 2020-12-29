https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/georgia-460000-absentee-ballots-still-missing-custody-documentation-required-law-will-georgia-move-trump-column-result/
Georgia Has 460,000 Absentee Ballots Still Missing Chain of Custody Documentation Required by Law – Since most absentee ballots went to Biden, will Georgia move to the Trump column as a result?
We reported on Saturday that Tiffany Morgan at the Tennessee Star reported:
With eleven days until Georgia’s U.S. runoff election, a large majority of the state’s counties have failed to produce chain of custody documents for some 460,000 absentee ballots deposited in drop boxes that were counted in the state’s November 3 general election as requested by The Georgia Star News…
…In order to account for the secure whereabouts for absentee ballots left in drop boxes across the state, the Georgia Election Code Emergency Rule approved by State Election Board on July 1, 2020, required that every county is responsible for documenting the transfer of every batch of absentee ballots picked up at drop boxes and delivered to the county election offices with ballot transfer forms. The forms are required to be signed and dated, with time of pick up by the collection team upon pick up, and then signed, dated, with time of delivery by the registrar or designee upon receipt and accepted.
Will Georgia move to the Trump column as a result of nearly a half a million ballots not having the required documentation per the law? These ballots are of course ballots that Joe Biden received in the historically corrupt election of 2020.