https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/12/29/georgia-senate-candidate-jon-ossoff-may-be-the-lightest-lightweight-ever-to-have-a-desk-in-the-senate-chamber-n301376
About The Author
Related Posts
The Media Disinformation Campaign: How The Real Enemy Of Our Country Has Been The Media All Along
December 11, 2020
Chris Wallace Freaks About Masks Again, Data Need Not Apply
December 6, 2020
Tulsi Gabbard Does What Most Cowardly Washington Politicians Won't Do
December 22, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy