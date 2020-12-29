https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fec25709cd48c07ede7588e
The British drugmaker AstraZeneca’s Covidd-19 vaccine candidate has received regulatory approval in the United Kingdom….
Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth has taken heat online after he suggested that the only reason behind Hungary’s purchasing some 6,000 vials of Sputnik V vaccine is to curry favor wit…
A researcher at the Department of Justice on Tuesday released a 25-page report indicating a high probability of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election….
A winter storm dropped nearly a foot of snow on the San Bernardino Mountains, stranding vehicles on the road. The snowfall, however, did create perfect winter sports conditions….
An investigation has been launched after a Native American man was repeatedly tasered by a park ranger at a national monument in New Mexico – where he said he came to “pray” – for veering off the trai…