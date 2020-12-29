https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/good-news-flu-cases-disappear-us-number-positive-flu-tests-time-low-reason/

Do you ever get the feeling you’re being lied to?

345,795 people have now died WITH the coronavirus in the US this year.

That number includes poisonings, shootings, homicides and hospice deaths.

The Gateway Pundit reported news from the CDC in August that only 6% of all deaths in the US classified as Coronavirus deaths actually died from the China Coronavirus exclusively.

That means the number of those poor people who died from the coronavirus exclusively is much, much lower than the headlines.

Many local and state governments are shutting down their local businesses and institutions due to over-inflated statistics regarding the number of Americans who died from this China coronavirus.

Will this ever make the mainstream news?

The CDC also appears to be using other statistical tricks this year.

The number of flu cases in the US is at an all-time low.

The 2020 numbers are that line at the bottom with all the triangles.

Here is the current may for reported flu cases in the US this year.

And here are the reported flu cases last year at the same time.

Do you notice any difference?

