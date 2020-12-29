https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gorka-mcconnell-senate-stimulus/2020/12/29/id/1003538

Sebastian Gorka says President Donald Trump is well within his right to criticize Republicans for lagging on signing the House-approved COVID-19 relief bill that includes $2,000 in stimulus checks for Americans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said the Senate may consider the larger stimulus checks and would also look at two other demands from Trump, including protecting election security and removing some legal protections for technology companies.

But he blocked an immediate vote on the checks, leaving their fate in limbo.

“They have a death wish,” Gorka said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

“They think that Beijing Biden can steal the election that they can just snap to where politics was before and the swamp creatures, the RINO’s (Republicans in Name Only) can do whatever they want. They don’t understand that there’s a reason that four years ago, for the first time in our history since George Washington, all the way back to Barack Obama, the American people chose a non-politician who wasn’t a retired general, wasn’t a former senator or governor. They sent a message to the swamp. And I’m sorry, Mitch McConnell just doesn’t get it.”

