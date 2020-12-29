https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/go-first-confirmed-case-significantly-contagious-covid-19-variant-found-us/

The Covid-19 variant found in the UK is now in the United States and the tyrants will no doubt use it as an excuse to impose stricter lockdowns.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) announced on Tuesday that State Public Health Officials discovered its first case of the Covid-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK.

“The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed and notified the Center for Disease Control (CDC) of the case. The individual is a male in his 20s who is currently in isolation in Elbert County and has no travel history,” the Governor said in a statement.

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new Covid-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious,” he added.

TRENDING: Tom Fitton Brilliantly Defends Rep. Gohmert in His Lawsuit Against VP Mike Pence to Resolve Election Results (VIDEO)

“The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely,” Governor Polis said.

Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely. pic.twitter.com/fjyq7QhzBi — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 29, 2020

Newsmax contributor Dr. David Samadi said the new Covid-19 variant is more contagious but less severe.

“There is no cause for panic. The same therapeutics and vaccines can treat this strain as well. Stay calm,” he said.

The néw COVID-19 variant that came out of the United Kingdom has now been found in Colorado. I’m not panicked. This strain is more contagious but less severe. There is no cause for panic. The same therapeutics and vaccines can treat this strain as well. Stay calm. — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) December 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

