(Natural News) If you suddenly come down with symptoms of severe acute respiratory syndrome, you will not want, nor will you need, a covid-19 test to prove it. The infection will be prevalent and you will naturally want to stay in bed and recuperate.

But common sense is no longer a virtue. Fear, panic and anticipation of sickness has become just as infectious, just as dangerous as the disease itself, driving people to line up and take invasive DNA swabs and nasal probes to see if they “have the virus.” These tests are not intended to diagnose covid-19 and they routinely give off false positives, but they continue to be the measurement to justify lock-downs and the suspension of civil liberties.

PCR tests being fraudulently and unlawfully used to suspend civil liberties and sow discord

These PCR tests for covid-19 cannot distinguish between “live” viruses and inactive (noninfectious) viral particles. These faulty instruments were never intended for diagnostic purposes and are unable to determine whether SARS-CoV-2 is the causative agent, even when clinical symptoms are present.

Symptoms such as fever, chills, sore throat, cough and loss of taste and smell can be the body’s reaction to a variety of causative agents. There are hundreds of pathogens that circulate in humans every year, and the body is always adapting to this microbial environment. The deadliest pathogens are most often acquired in hospitals; for example, drug resistant tuberculosis has claimed 4,408,519 lives since year 2000. Drug resistant streptococcus pneumoniae, Clostridium Difficile, Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus are just a few more hospital-acquired pathogens that have killed millions of people in the 21st century. Covid-19 is one piece of a much larger puzzle, a sign that human immune systems are weak and ailing, malnourished and compromised.

No amount of diagnostic testing, separation, isolation and deprivation of rights will stop this process; therefore, testing for covid-19 is a waste of energy — a lost cause. The most important approach to facing the world is to take steps that strengthen innate immunity, using nutrition and plant-based medicines to counter viral load. After all, respiratory symptoms aren’t just caused by covid-19. They are also caused by orthomyxoviridae (which contains dozens of influenza viruses), paramyxoviridae (which contains the parainfluenza viruses), human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and human metapneumovirus (hMPV.) The same overlapping symptoms of covid-19 can also be caused by picornaviridae, rhinoviruses, enteroviruses (such as coxsackieviruses and many more enteroviruses), rhinovirus (including at least 100 types). Not to mention, there are various mutations of human coronaviruses already in existence including (HCoV) 229E, HCoV OC43, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV), along with viruses from the family Adenoviridae, and the newly discovered HCoV NL63 and HCoV HKU1, and the ssDNA virus from the family Parvoviridae.

High cycle PCR COVID-19 testing has been used as a weapon in 2020

PCR testing has been used as a weapon in 2020, to terrorize people and take away their liberties. These instruments of terrorism have been used as the basis to torture small business owners, lock entire industries down, unlawfully detain people and quarantine them in their own homes. These tests have been using a higher-than-normal cycle threshold to detect for covid-19. The FDA and CDC have recommended that the tests be run at a CT of 40 from the beginning of the “pandemic” even though a CT over 35 is scientifically unjustifiable and guaranteed to generate 97 percent false positives. When the number of amplification cycles is increased to this level, the test is more likely to return a “positive” result, even if the person isn’t sick. High cycle PCR tests were the reason why so many people tested positive without showing any symptoms, driving the false narrative that the virus can be spread by “asymptomatic carriers.”

In Europe and America, case counts of covid-19 were inflated for both the living and the deceased because amplification of RNA particles was conducted at 34 cycles or more. Once this threshold is passed, the likelihood of a true positive is near zero. Dr. Lee Merritt warns that the term “case” has been arbitrarily redefined to include people who tested positive for the presence of noninfectious viral RNA. Merritt says, “That is not epidemiology. That’s fraud.”

A Portuguese Court recently ruled similiarly that high cycle PCR tests above 34 cycles are medical fraud and are illegally used to deprive people of their civil liberties. The European Journal of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases revealed in April that, in order to get 100 percent confirmed real positives, the PCR test must be run at 17 cycles. Florida is currently leading the way for scientific transparency and are requiring all labs to report the number of cycles they are using for their PCR tests.

People around the world must demand scientific integrity and transparency, or else their livelihood, rights and dignity will continue to be oppressed.

