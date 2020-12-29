https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/hilaria-hillary-baldwin-is-not-going-to-sit-down-and-be-canceled-after-her-ethnicity-is-questioned/

As Twitchy reported Monday, Hilaria Baldwin, wife of generally angry person Alec Baldwin, was outed on social media as Hillary Hayward-Thomas, another American white girl from Boston, and not Mallorca, Spain, as claimed on her CAA speaker page, her IMDb bio, and her Wikipedia page.

Baldwin responded with a video in which she says “I was born in Boston” and her parents live in Spain (where they retired). “Understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it,” she said.

NBC Washington seemed very proud of the strength Hilaria showed in sticking with the grift:

“Hilaria Baldwin claps back.”

This would make for a great “Saturday Night Live” sketch, wouldn’t it, NBC?

