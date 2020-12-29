https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/hilaria-hillary-baldwin-is-not-going-to-sit-down-and-be-canceled-after-her-ethnicity-is-questioned/

As Twitchy reported Monday, Hilaria Baldwin, wife of generally angry person Alec Baldwin, was outed on social media as Hillary Hayward-Thomas, another American white girl from Boston, and not Mallorca, Spain, as claimed on her CAA speaker page, her IMDb bio, and her Wikipedia page.

Baldwin responded with a video in which she says “I was born in Boston” and her parents live in Spain (where they retired). “Understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it,” she said.

NBC Washington seemed very proud of the strength Hilaria showed in sticking with the grift:

Hilaria Baldwin is not going to apologize for who she is or sit down and be canceled after her accent and ethnicity were questioned on social media. https://t.co/vhSaPtPZx5 — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) December 28, 2020

You did not just let this headline out into public. Please – this is not the point. Do better. — Kitty Eisele (@RadioKitty) December 28, 2020

“Hilaria Baldwin claps back.”

I don’t care about this story one way or another — except to say it’s remarkable how often ordinary people get unfairly trashed by the press but the wife of a liberal celebrity gets major news organizations to bend over backwards to defend her narcissistic lies. https://t.co/ajsNcQmnkl — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 29, 2020

Correction: Bend over forward… — Theodore (@RefDemo) December 29, 2020

Hilaria yesterday, today and forever… no retreat — Roger Smith (@Nuk3dawg) December 29, 2020

I think these stories should be amplified mercilessly to mock these rather ordinary “elites.” — Dr. HungarianFalcon (@HungarianFalcon) December 29, 2020

Like Jill, she conned and pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes. Forcing people to think she was something she’s not, and addressing her as such. Giving her accolades as such. We really are watching a movie, with actors. — EMMY AWARD WINNING Bunny Foo Foo (@LoveFitnesLLC) December 29, 2020

She grew up in one of the whitest, richest towns in Massachusetts but is still stupid — Mad Pumpkin (@pumpkin_mad) December 29, 2020

They weren’t “questioned”, they were debunked. Do try to keep up. — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) December 29, 2020

Baldwin PR Firm Defends Apropriación — Razor (@hale_razor) December 29, 2020

Nice stenography. — Michael is telling 2020 to get its coat and leave (@thepmann) December 28, 2020

Finally, a news organization willing to defend a famous woman caught lying about her heritage. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 29, 2020

I swear liberals and MSM are just the perfect married couple. — Ed. Ge. Lord_JohnSmith (@who_am_i_3005) December 29, 2020

No one is asking her to apologize for who she is. She needs to apologize for LYING ABOUT who she is. — 🐊Rose at Christmastime (@heyyoukid415) December 28, 2020

She is not important or relevant enough to be “canceled”. We are just laughing at a white yoga instructor from Boston pretending to be Spanish & speaking in a fake Spanish accent because her parents vacationed in Spain sometimes 😂😂😂 — Dr.Aditi (@aditinfinite) December 28, 2020

“How you say… cucumber?” 😂 — David (@davidbos) December 28, 2020

This is embarrassing — Joansbroccolimadness (@joansbroccoli) December 28, 2020

If only we had some group of people who were paid to uncover the truth. We could call them reporters or journalists or something. — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) December 29, 2020

Is she “clapping back” using castanets or her hands? — mindy trotta 🇺🇸 (@mindytrotta) December 28, 2020

It must be great being a member of the protected class — MPow 🇺🇸 (@MPow104) December 29, 2020

was this written by CAA? — Spreadapedia (@Spreadapedia) December 28, 2020

Great article, Hillary’s PR person. — Malmo (@MalmoTheSwedish) December 29, 2020

Just curious as to where you get your knee pads — John Emmett (@VSU_Voice) December 29, 2020

Its obvious some editor didn’t want to take a call from a pissed off Alec and let this trash go to print. — Lou Evangelista (@Actor_26) December 29, 2020

It’s not like Alec Baldwin has ties to @nbc or anything. 🤡 — Golden Girls Quotes (@GoldenGirls85) December 29, 2020

Hmmm, don’t think it’s up to her if she’s “canceled” or not. — Katie (@katiem1114) December 29, 2020

So brave. — susan price (@sbprice) December 29, 2020

Frauds don’t apologize. They have no shame to begin with, so why would they? — Elle 🗽 (@GlentiesElle) December 29, 2020

This would make for a great “Saturday Night Live” sketch, wouldn’t it, NBC?

Related:

Alec Baldwin’s wife ‘Hilaria’ keeps digging after getting royally busted for allegedly — how you say in English? — lying about Spanish heritage [videos] https://t.co/7y29HCPUAL — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 28, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

