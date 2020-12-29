https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-every-single-budget-bill-of-trumps-presidency-passed-with-more-dem-than-republican-support

The budget betrayal didn’t begin during the final budget of Trump’s presidency. In an era when Congress barely legislates and surrenders all the power to the other two branches, the annual budget bills encompass every priority under the sun. Sadly, every single budget bill that Trump signed in the Oval Office was a Democratic bill. In fact, to my knowledge, every budget bill Trump has signed has actually garnered more Democratic support than Republican support.

When Congress sent Trump a budget bill in March 2018 that contained nearly every Democratic priority and voted on the 2,000+-page bill within hours of it being written, Trump promised, “I will never sign another bill like this again.”

Imagine how different this country would look had this promise been fulfilled. Sadly, there has never been a budget bill signed by this president that has not included all these policy and process flaws each and every time.

If you want to know why the border numbers are higher, the interior immigration enforcement numbers lower, the debt and dependency greater, and liberty less now than any time during the Obama presidency, it’s all in these budget bills.

Here is a list of the voting record of each one:

H.R. 244 (Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017)

Senate: Supported by every Democrat and opposed by 18 Republicans (May 4, 2017)

House: Supported by Democrats 178-15; supported by Republicans 131-103 (May 3, 2017)

H.R. 601 (2017 blank check debt limit increase)

Senate: Supported by every Democrat and opposed by 17 Republicans (Sept. 7, 2017)

House: Supported by every Democrat; supported by Republicans 133-90 (Sept. 8, 2017)

TARGET Act (FY 2018 omnibus)

Senate: Supported by all but 6 Democrats; opposed by 26 Republicans (March 23, 2018)

House: Opposed by 77 Dems (supported by Pelosi); opposed by 90 Republicans (March 22, 2018)

FY 2019 “Cromnibus”

Senate: Supported by every Democrat except Bernie Sanders; opposed by 6 Republicans (Sept. 18, 2018)

House: Opposed by just 5 Democrats; opposed by 56 Republicans (Sept. 26, 2018)

2018 Trillion-dollar farm bill (read more here)

Senate: Supported by every Democrat; 13 Republicans opposed it (Dec. 11, 2018)

House: All but three Democrats supported it; 44 Republicans opposed it (Dec. 12, 2018)

FY 2019 Homeland Security omnibus bill that ended shutdown without funding border wall

Senate: Opposed by just 3 Dems (all running for president); opposed by 13 Republicans (Feb. 14, 2019)

House: Opposed by just 19 Democrats; opposed by 109 (majority of) Republicans (Feb. 14, 2019)

Debt ceiling increase and busting of budget caps

Senate: Supported by all but 4 Democrats; opposed by 24 Republicans (Aug. 1, 2019)

House: Passed by Democrats 219-16; opposed by roughly two-thirds of Republicans (July 25, 2019)

FY 2020 continuing resolution

Senate: Supported by every Democrat; opposed by 16 Republicans (Sept. 26, 2019)

House: Passed by Democrats 225-3; opposed by Republicans 76-119 (Sept. 19, 2019)

5,593-page FY 2021 omnibus with COVID bailout for states and education cartel

Senate: Supported by every single Democrat; opposed by 6 Republicans (Dec. 21, 2020)

House: Supported by all but 2 Democrats; opposed by 50 Republicans (Dec. 21, 2020)

Thus, we see that every single major piece of legislation that has affected our country garnered more support from Democrats, often unanimous, and most often with support from their leadership. Yet Trump not only signed each of them, but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin negotiated them from the get-go. Republicans had control of both houses of Congress for the first two years and control of the Senate along with the White House for all four years. This was an alliance between Trump’s liberal cabinet members, Democrat leadership, and RINOs against conservatives every single time. This swamp was refilled rather than drained.

It’s important to remember that the Republican opposition to most of these bills would have been even stronger had Trump himself opposed them. However, many more members supported them because his administration negotiated them before Trump, in some cases, made last-minute protestations against the bill after hearing complaints from conservatives.

This is how we are now saddled with $7.6 trillion in additional debt from the past four years, dwarfing the $5.8 trillion in debt accrued during Obama’s first term. Perhaps if Republicans would spend less time forewarning about socialism and actually eschewing support for it at present, we’d be in better shape altogether.

