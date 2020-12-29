http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3A2a8py40C8/

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took to live television Tuesday to be injected with the coronavirus vaccine.

“Literally, this is about saving lives, it’s literally about saving lives,” she said about the importance of getting the vaccine. “I trust the scientists. And it is the scientists that created and approved this vaccine.”

Harris rolled up her sleeve and said to the nurse, “Okay let’s do it,” and looked away and adjusted her mask as the vaccine was injected into her upper arm.

After the injection, Harris laughed and said, “That was easy!”

“I just barely felt it,” she continued, as the nurse put a small bandaid on the injection area.

Harris received the vaccine at the United Medical Center in Washington, DC.

“I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine, it is relatively painless, it happens really quickly, it is safe,” Harris said.

She said she received the Moderna vaccine and her husband Doug Emhoff would get the same.

Harris nodded in agreement with a reporter who asked if she wanted to send a message to black Americans to trust the vaccine and get vaccines at trusted hospitals in their communities.

“I want to remind people that they have trusted sources of health and that’s where they will be able to go to get the vaccine,” she said.

Vice President Mike Pence received the vaccine on December 18 and President-elect Joe Biden got the vaccine on December 21.

