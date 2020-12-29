https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pentagon-national-security-adviser-transition-team/2020/12/29/id/1003540

The Pentagon has not met with Joe Biden’s transition team since Dec. 18, incoming National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told NPR on Tuesday.

Biden earlier Tuesday warned of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and “roadblocks” in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans’ security, saying his team has faced “obstruction” from the “political leadership” at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget.

“Right now, we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas,” Biden said during remarks Monday in Wilmington, Delaware. “It’s nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility.”

Speaking to NPR, Sullivan said, “literally dozens of written requests for information are outstanding as we speak.”

“It kind of comes back to the lack of visibility that we have right now into a number of critical issues relating to military operations because of DoD’s obstruction and roadblocks,” he told NPR.

“And that will mean that we are going to have to take time at the beginning of the administration after Jan. 20 to take a hard look at how we’re postured, and what threats we’re up against, and what continuing the drawdowns look like in the way of risk to force and other considerations.”

The Trump administration has downplayed the concerns.

In a statement released Monday, Trump’s acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said the Defense Department has done “far more than initially requested by Biden’s transition team.”

