https://noqreport.com/2020/12/29/it-was-known-in-2010-that-dominion-was-linked-to-venezuela-and-has-long-been-capable-of-rigging-elections-voteraction-letter/

A VoterAction letter from July 6, 2010, hosted on the NIST.gov website, reveals that Dominion’s roots trace right back to Hugo Chavez and the Venezuelan government, and that this fact has been known in the United States for at least a decade. The NIST is the National Institute of Standard and Technology, part of the US Department of Commerce.

The original letter at NIST.gov. In case that URL vanishes, we have archived the letter. The letter was sent via email from [email protected] and [email protected]

It was addressed to:

Technical Guidelines Development Committee

and Its UOCAVA Working Group

c/o National Institute of Standards and Technology

100 Bureau Drive, Building 101

Gaithersburg, Maryland 20899-8900

The subject matter is described as:

Comments for July 8-9, 2010 TGDC meeting and to Security Considerations for Remote Electronic UOCAVA Voting, Draft White

Paper for the TGDC (by TGDC UOCAVA Working Group), regarding Internet Voting and EAC proposed UOCAVA pilot program voting

system testing and certification requirements and manual.

The letter shows that Voter Action is concerned about voting machine companies (Diebold, ES&S, Dominion, Smartmatic) and their potential exploitation to carry out election fraud: (emphasis added)

The recent developments addressed in this letter are (1) federal charges against voting systems company Diebold and its former chief executive officer Walden W. O?Dell with fraud, during the years in which Diebold made, sold and serviced voting systems, and in which O?Dell wrote a letter in which he said he would deliver Ohio for then-President George Bush in the 2004 Presidential Election; (2) the potential malfunction or corruption of paperless touchscreen voting systems made by ES&S, for years the largest voting systems company in the United States, in the 2010 Democratic primary in South Carolina on June 8, 2010, in which an unknown candidate with no campaign won the U.S. Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Jim DeMint; (3) the swift rise this spring of Dominion, a little known foreign company engaged in Internet voting and with no reported income, to become the first or second largest voting machine company in the United States, after purchasing, in May 2010, voting systems made by Diebold (Diebold formerly was the second largest voting systems company in the U.S. and no longer has a U.S. voting systems business), and after purchasing, in June 2010, Sequoia Voting Systems, the voting machines of which rely on proprietary source code developed and owned by Smartmatic, a company headquartered in Venezuela with ties to the Hugo Chavez government of Venezuela, and (4) the movement of cyber security legislation to the U.S. Senate floor as cyber warfare from foreign nations and persons accelerates.

A prominent section of the letter is dedicated to Dominion, and it explains Dominion has ties to Huge Chavez and the Venezuelan government. Keep this mind mind when you hear the fake news media declare that Dominion has no ties to Venezuela, or that there is “no evidence” of fraud in the 2020 election:

IV. Dominion, Now the Largest or Second Largest Voting System Company, Is Foreign Controlled and Depends Upon Secret Source Code Created and Owned by Smartmatic, a Foreign Controlled Company With Ties to The Venezuelan Government Led by Hugo Chavez

Privately-held Canadian voting system company Dominion19 in the past few weeks has purchased (1) Diebold voting systems from ES&S, and (2) Sequoia Voting Systems. These purchases reportedly make Dominion the largest or second largest voting system company in the United States.

Dominion is reported by Dun & Bradstreet to be a Toronto-based company with one listed key official, board members and employee, John Poulos, and under $18 million in sales for which the company obtains no income.

On May 19, 2010, Dominion announced its purchase of Diebold voting systems from ES&S and on June 28, 2010, a federal court required ES&S to sell voting systems assets that ES&S purchased from Diebold to resolve an antitrust suit brought by the United States against

ES&S.

According to Dominion?s press release,” Premier voting systems are currently in use in over 1,400 jurisdictions in 33 states and serve nearly 28 million American voters.” Of the deal, John Poulos, the President, CEO and Director of Dominion declared: “We are extremely pleased to conclude this transaction, which will restore much-needed competition to the American voting systems market and will allow Dominion to expand its capabilities and operational footprint to every corner of the United States.”

Read the rest of the letter yourself at the PDF links above. And consider the following quote from another article from Creative Destruction Media:

What you’re going to find is the current Dominion and ES&S voting systems were designed over 22 years ago to allow and promote every type of voter fraud imaginable and the same two conspirators have been safeguarding and selling these broken systems the entire time.

