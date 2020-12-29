https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ivanka-trump-iowa-tweet-presidential-speculation

A tweet by Ivanka Trump is raising eyebrows in the political world as it may hint that President Trump‘s daughter and adviser may have national aspirations of her own.

The younger Trump took to Twitter on Monday to write that she loves Iowa, using an exclamation point for extra emphasis. Her tweet quickly garnered over 10,000 likes.

Trump was retweeting a tweet by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, who wrote “On this day in 1846, President James K. Polk signed a bill making Iowa the 29th state in the Union. Happy Statehood Day to the great State of Iowa, and to all who proudly call her home.”

Iowa – of course – is the state whose caucuses for nearly a half a century have kicked off the presidential nominating calendar – and the Hawkeye State’s must stop for White House hopefuls.

The younger Trump is no stranger to Iowa — she was last there for a two-day swing on the eve of last month’s election, campaigning for her father’s as well as for GOP Sen. Joni Ernst’s reelection. The elder Trump defeated President-elect Joe Biden by 8 points in Iowa, and Ernst ended up easily winning what was expected to be a difficult reelection.

Ivanka Trump also traveled to Iowa just before the 2018 election to campaign for Reynolds as she ran for a full four-year term as governor.

Ivanka Trump may not be the only member of her family with White House ambitions. The outgoing president is already flirting with a potential 2024 run to regain the White House. And his older son Donald Trump, Jr., who is extremely popular with the president’s base of supporters, may also harbor eventual presidential ambitions.

During a campaign stop in the battleground state of New Hampshire in August, immediately after the Republican National Convention, the president played up the possibility of his daughter someday running for the White House.

Trump criticized Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who at the time had been named a couple of weeks earlier as Biden’s running mate, saying the senator from California was not the kind of woman who could make history as the first female president due to her failed bid for the Democratic nomination.

Trump then added, “They’re all saying, ‘We want Ivanka!'” as he pointed to cheering supporters near the stage. “I don’t blame them,” he continued.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have served as advisers to the president the past four years. But with the Trump presidency coming to a close in just over three weeks, the couple and their children may be moving to Florida. The New York Post first reported earlier this month that the two purchased a lot for more than $30 million in the ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island, near Miami.

