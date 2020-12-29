https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ivanka-trump-2024-iowa-presidential/2020/12/29/id/1003526

Ivanka Trump on Tuesday tweeted her love for Iowa, the first U.S. state to weigh in on the country’s presidential nominees, a move that ramped up speculation about a potential 2024 presidential bid, reports Fox News.

“Heart Iowa” Trump posted with a retweet of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’s post that read: “On this day in 1846, President James K. Polk signed a bill making Iowa the 29th state in the Union. Happy Statehood Day to the great State of Iowa, and to all who proudly call her home.”

Ivanka Trump has campaigned several times for her father, President Donald Trump, during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, and is said to have “serious political ambitions,” according to several Republicans who recently spoke with Vanity Fair.

President Donald Trump, though, is already the 2024 GOP frontrunner, according to a new Gallup poll that finds 87% of self-identified Republican voters approve of his job performance.

The president also suggested another run earlier this month.

“It’s been an amazing four years,” Trump told supporters Dec. 2 at a White House holiday party for members of the Republican National Committee. “We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

Trump, in the 2020 race, won the largest share of self-identified Republican voters in the exit poll era and garnered more than 74.2 million votes compared with 62.9 million in 2016.

