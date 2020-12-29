https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/janice-dean-weighs-in-on-kamala-harris-getting-the-covid-19-vaccine-id-have-given-it-to-my-mom-instead/

Over the past few days, we’ve seen tweets of politicians getting the coronavirus vaccine to encourage their constituents to get it, when they’re finally able to get it … as if anyone needed to see their representative getting a shot to convince them to get one. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress like herself were given priority access to the vaccine as a “national security measure” to keep the government up and running, but most are just trying to show leadership, like Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who not too long ago was discouraging people from taking a vaccine developed under the Trump administration.

Janice Dean, who’s been a thorn in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s side ever since she lost both of her in-laws in New York nursing homes, saw Harris getting the vaccine and shared what she would have done instead.

I would’ve given the vaccine to my mom instead. https://t.co/So7zZd2tOq — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 29, 2020

Or an elderly person in a nursing home. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 29, 2020

Or a fireman, police officer, grocery worker… enough with the politicians. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 29, 2020

My aunt wold get mine. — Patti jones (@shspjones) December 29, 2020

Ditto. I am glad I could get the vax, but my dad deserves it more. He worked 40+ years in medicine, just lost my mom last year: he deserves a life without fear. — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) December 29, 2020

I’ll pass. Standing in the back of the line. — Bubba (@bubba35289271) December 29, 2020

I would have given mine to your family! — Russell McIntyre (@macruss64) December 29, 2020

I’m 65. I want my vaccine to go to a homeless US Citizen/Veteran. These people are our most vulnerable. And they are also the people politicians ALWAYS ignore. — Janilyn 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 (@Geckogal55) December 29, 2020

Agreed. How do we get the clown leadership like we have? It is both sides of the aisle. Only term limits can save us. — Ross van Royen (@rvrcrx) December 29, 2020

Is taking the vaccination in line with the seven principles of Kwanzaa? We must know — Mad (@mad4world) December 29, 2020

Ok, she’s allegedly the VP-elect. Now she’s vaccinated. But why did her husband get it too? — Fritz Kay (@FritzKay3) December 29, 2020

Oh wow! He got one too?! — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 29, 2020

He is the second husband-elect, we guess.

Shouldn’t she have given hers to someone that is at greater risk such as the elderly? — Sharon Slovachek (@SharonSlovache3) December 29, 2020

I guess she is a healthcare worker????? — George Yanik (@yanik_george) December 29, 2020

Yes she should’ve taken it because she’s high risk and over 70. Please. I thought Nursing Home patients were all going to get the vaccine first?? — Tammy Mitchell (@MickeyTammy0801) December 29, 2020

Did you tell that to Marco Rubio also? — NANA-B (@KBellies7) December 29, 2020

He shouldn’t have gotten one either. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 29, 2020

No one mentioning Cuomo giving priority to drug addicts? — Alyce Schaller (@aschaller65) December 29, 2020

Yeah, giving priority to those in rehab facilities seemed an odd choice.

Respectfully disagree. Shes the vice president elect. Sends the right message that the vaccine is safe. — Jason Goldstein (@jsg629) December 29, 2020

We’ve seen enough politicians and their staffers get the vaccine. And we’ve seen enough dead seniors that they could use it first. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 29, 2020

Agreed.

