Over the past few days, we’ve seen tweets of politicians getting the coronavirus vaccine to encourage their constituents to get it, when they’re finally able to get it … as if anyone needed to see their representative getting a shot to convince them to get one. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress like herself were given priority access to the vaccine as a “national security measure” to keep the government up and running, but most are just trying to show leadership, like Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who not too long ago was discouraging people from taking a vaccine developed under the Trump administration.

Janice Dean, who’s been a thorn in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s side ever since she lost both of her in-laws in New York nursing homes, saw Harris getting the vaccine and shared what she would have done instead.

He is the second husband-elect, we guess.

Yeah, giving priority to those in rehab facilities seemed an odd choice.

Agreed.

