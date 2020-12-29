https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jennaellis-campaign-legal-adviser/2020/12/29/id/1003545

The rejections of courts to hear President Donald Trump’s campaign election challenges is denying him the right to due process, according to Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis on Newsmax TV.

“They need to recognize that President Trump absolutely gets the same opportunities to argue his case that President George W. Bush did in 2000,” Ellis told Tuesday’s “Stinchfield,” pointing to the landmark Supreme Court case Bush v. Gore.

“And to treat him differently than every other sitting president in every other election is manifestly unfair according to due process and our Constitution.”

As the Trump campaign brings some final cases before the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral College, Ellis told host Grant Stinchfield the Supreme Court has engaged in a “dereliction of duty and fidelity to the U.S. Constitution by refusing to take up cases.”

Ellis added, if the challenges do not render a remedy for the Trump campaign, the failure will not be of their work to root out election fraud, but a “failure of the Supreme Court, the Judicial branch the entire way down.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

