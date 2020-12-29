https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/joe-biden-once-again-refers-to-kamala-as-president-elect-harris-video/

As Twitchy has reported, Kamala Harris, who said she wouldn’t trust a vaccine developed under the Trump administration, took the coronavirus vaccine anyway, allegedly as a show of confidence for the American people.

Kamala: I will not take the vaccine because Trump told us to

Also Kamala:

pic.twitter.com/OUmKdpqEbj — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 29, 2020

Joe Biden, speaking from the Office of the President-Elect, said that both he and “President-elect Harris” took the vaccine as a show of confidence.

This is not the first time:

Does Biden even know he ran for President?🤔 WATCH:🔻 pic.twitter.com/mPZfi2NJwi — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 29, 2020

Wow. Just wow. 😳 — Liz Flynn (@LizFlynnTV) December 29, 2020

Oh God, we’re so fucked. — Hey Now! (@bpblues060) December 29, 2020

Bait and switch — Doctor Sekzi (Gulag Prisoner 58008) 🌲 ⚽️♪ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ♪ (@DoctorSekzi) December 29, 2020

When they tell you what they are going to do, BELIEVE THEM. — Tracie Lehman (@tlehman2) December 29, 2020

He knows he is merely a placeholder — 🇺🇸Victoria 🇺🇸 (@VictoriaInCO) December 29, 2020

Boy, is this embarrassing.

The world’s going to start feeling sorry for us.😂 — daph07 (@daph073) December 29, 2020

Oh my. I’d say it’s unbelievable…except we all know it’s happening. Also, he looks like death warmed over. He is truly not capable of being in charge of the free world. It literally makes me sick to my stomach. — patriotismrunsinmyveins (@HonorLucas1) December 29, 2020

Whoa. 😳 we did surmise this, however insane to actually hear it. — Lana James (@LanaJamesuny) December 29, 2020

Things are going swell over there — 🇺🇸Top 1% of MAGA Patriots🇺🇸 (@Miles_R_Locke) December 29, 2020

He can’t even keep a secret. Shhh…not yet joe. pic.twitter.com/vzdV1Du5rQ — Jess (@jessKa521) December 29, 2020

81 million 😂😂😂😂😂. — AV (@Avelazq123) December 29, 2020

What a moron. No way this brain-addled, hair-sniffing, grifter won. — Anthony Sasson (@Sassonii) December 29, 2020

He knows he’s on the way out. — Veterans for Vaccine Liability (@humphreysmcgoo1) December 29, 2020

At least he’s in on the plan. — None-ya (@ddfs1982) December 29, 2020

Freudian slip 🤷🏼‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Tim Ross (@TimothyRoss83) December 29, 2020

The guy can’t stop giving up his hand terrible poker player — Jnapo (@Jnapo3) December 29, 2020

They aren’t going to hide it if they totally get away with it. — Joe Dobrowski (@DrJoeDobrowski) December 29, 2020

Guys, once is funny. This is… this is not… funny. — Dr. saintscrem💀 (@saintscrem) December 29, 2020

It’s funny now, but will be exponentially less funny once he’s actually sworn in.

Related:

Human gaffe machine strikes again! Biden says the quiet part about Kamala Harris OUT LOUD during interview and LOL https://t.co/BsSFI0318K — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 4, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

