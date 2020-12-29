https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/joe-biden-once-again-refers-to-kamala-as-president-elect-harris-video/

As Twitchy has reported, Kamala Harris, who said she wouldn’t trust a vaccine developed under the Trump administration, took the coronavirus vaccine anyway, allegedly as a show of confidence for the American people.

Joe Biden, speaking from the Office of the President-Elect, said that both he and “President-elect Harris” took the vaccine as a show of confidence.

This is not the first time:

It’s funny now, but will be exponentially less funny once he’s actually sworn in.

