https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/joe-biden-struggles-read-teleprompter-trashes-trump-administrations-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-efforts-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks on Covid-19 vaccine distribution.

Biden struggled to read the teleprompter as he trashed the Trump Admin’s efforts to distribute the Covid vaccine to Americans.

As a result of President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” Pfizer announced in November that its Covid vaccine is more than 90 percent effective.

Big Pharma purposely waited until after Election Day to announce that a Covid vaccine was ready in an effort to hurt Trump’s reelection efforts.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Senator Kelly Loeffler to Gateway Pundit: On Jan. 6, “Nothing is Off the Table” (VIDEO)

Despite Big Pharma’s efforts to derail President Trump, a Covid vaccine is now being distributed to Americans in record time.

Joe Biden however trashed the Trump Admin’s vaccine distribution efforts.

Even though Joe Biden has accomplished nothing and has never had an original thought in his entire life, he vowed to “move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction.”

“The Trump administration’s plan to distribute vaccines is falling behind, far behind,” Biden said. “The Biden-Harris administration will spare no effort to make sure people get vaccinated.”

Joe Biden can barely read the teleprompter and he has no idea what he’s talking about.

WATCH:

BIDEN: The former VP promises 100 million vaccines to be administered during the first hundred days of a potential Biden-Harris administration. “I’m going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction.” https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/SRlJmKipmU — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 29, 2020

Joe Biden has no ground to stand on about the Covid vaccine.

Both Biden and Kamala undermined confidence in the Covid vaccine, despite assurances from experts.

Joe Biden even suggested the Covid vaccine wouldn’t be “real” and may not be “safe.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden has no ground to stand on to criticize coronavirus vaccine distribution. Both Biden & Kamala undermined confidence in the vaccine, despite assurances from experts. Biden even suggested the COVID vaccine wouldn’t be “real” & may not be “safe.”pic.twitter.com/9NHSy0ZsIp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

