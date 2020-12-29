https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/joe-biden-tells-americans-president-elect-harris-has-received-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Harris administration is once again making headlines: Joe Biden on Tuesday referred — not for the first time — to his running mate Kamala Harris as the incoming head of the executive branch.

During a press conference about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Biden mistakenly referred to the California senator as “President-elect Harris,” while telling reporters she had received the vaccine on Monday.

“I hope the president will clearly and unambiguously urge all Americans to take the vaccine once it’s available,” said Biden at the conference. “I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason.”

During the presidential campaign, the 78-year-old Biden mistakenly referred to himself as a candidate for the Senate, and Harris herself made reference to a “Harris administration.”

Biden also bragged about having “put together the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

Biden’s latest slip of the tongue may stoke the fears of those who see Biden as a moderate figurehead providing political cover for a more liberal Harris set to serve as a vessel for an ascendant Democrat progressive wing.

