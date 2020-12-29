https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jon-ossoff-georgia-senate-compromised/2020/12/29/id/1003519

Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff encouraged supporters to follow Chinese state-run media on Twitter in 2012.

The eight-year tweet resurfaced as evidence of Ossoff’s financial ties to China mounted, the Washington Examiner reported.

Ossoff, a Democrat opposing incumbent Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., in one Jan. 5 runoff, implored people to follow the Xinhua News Agency, the official state-run press agency of the People’s Republic of China.

Ossoff tweeted Nov. 7, 2012, the day after Election Day:

“Esp. during 18th Party Congress, #follow @XHNews (Xinhua – Chinese state media). #ff”

Ossoff filed a campaign financial disclosure in May, when he failed to reveal acceptance of more than $5,000 the past two years from the Hong Kong-based telecommunications firm PCCW Media Limited, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He amended the filing in July to include details.

Perdue tweeted a link Saturday to The Washington Times report detailing the allegations of impropriety.

Perdue tweeted:

“Hunter Biden. Eric Swalwell. And now – Jon @Ossoff. Georgians cannot afford another China-backed liberal in Washington”

The Georgia Republican Party has pursued legal action against Ossoff by asking the Senate Select Committee on Ethics to open an investigation into the matter.

“The Georgia Senate Primary was held on June 9, 2020,” the complaint read. “This was prior to Ossoff filing the amended Public Financial Disclosure Report [on July 10] which showed he earned compensation from controversial companies.

“Georgian voters were left in the dark about the financial interests relevant to Ossoff, and they deserved to know whether Ossoff had conflicts of interest or financial entanglements relevant to his candidacy.”

The Washington Examiner awaited comment from Ossoff’s office.

Incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., opposes Rev. Raphael Warnock in the other Jan. 5 Senate runoff.

