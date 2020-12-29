https://thehill.com/homenews/531907-judge-orders-halt-to-voter-purge-in-two-georgia-counties-ahead-of-senate-runoff

A judge in Georgia ruled on Monday that two of the state’s more rural counties cannot invalidate voting registrations based on unverified change of address data.

“Defendants are enjoined from removing any challenged voters in Ben Hill and Muscogee Counties from the registration lists on the basis of National Change of Address data”, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner wrote in an order, according to Reuters.

Abrams Gardner is the sister of former Democratic candidate for governor and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

The two counties had sought to purge thousands of voters from the rolls based on what local election officials called unreliable change of address data. The vast majority of them included 4,000 in Muscogee County, which President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenMichigan mayor draws criticism with Facebook posts suggesting rebellion: report Trump names Roisman acting SEC chairman Biden Interior nominee discusses environmental injustice with tribal leaders MORE won by a large amount in November, and another 150 in Ben Hill.

The suit was brought by Democracy Forward, a legal group led by an attorney for the Democratic party, Politico reported.

“We continue to monitor how other Georgia counties respond to the suppression scheme,” said attorney Marc Elias. “Where necessary, we will sue and we will win.”

The initial challenge to the voter registration rolls was brought forth by a citizen who told officials in Muscogee he had accessed publicly-available voting data to allege some voters on the rolls there had moved out of Georgia.

More than 2 million people in the state have already cast their ballots ahead of the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections, a contest that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Both President Trump Donald TrumpTrump calls for end to ‘religious persecution worldwide’ on 850th anniversary of Thomas Becket’s death Michael Cohen interview sparks questions after he mentions prison friends ‘Tony Meatballs and Big Minty’ Ocasio-Cortez rails against both Democrats and Republicans who opposed ,000 direct payments MORE and Biden have held rallies in Georgia in recent weeks, urging their supporters to turn out again and help their party gain control of the Upper Chamber.

