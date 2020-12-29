https://onenewsnow.com/legal-courts/2020/12/29/lawsuit-governors-are-not-the-law

A political analyst believes a recently filed federal lawsuit could significantly help resolve the disputed results in the 2020 presidential election.

President Trump has urged his supporters to join the planned rally in Washington D.C. on January 6, the day a joint session of Congress meets to officially count the electoral votes. Rob Chambers, vice president of AFA Action believes the purpose of the event is to demonstrate political and public support for the legal reelection of President Trump.

“I think it’s a means by which people can demonstrate peaceably their outright rejection to what is understood by many to be an illegal and fraudulent election, especially as it’s the case in at least six of these swing states,” he tells One News Now.

And Chambers hopes the federal lawsuit filed by the Amistad Project of the non-partisan Thomas More Society will give legislators in five of the disputed states the courage to call for special sessions in order to exercise their constitutional authority to review the election process.

The suit argues that current federal and local statutes interfere with state legislatures’ constitutional right to certify presidential electors, in a direct violation of separation of powers. It also cites an Amistad Project white paper illustrating how the Electoral College vote deadline of December 14 is arbitrary and does not apply to the contested states.

Chambers

“If the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals rules in favor of the states, then basically what that is doing is telling these statewide officials, like the governor or the attorney general, ‘You don’t have the power to limit the legislature from exercising their constitutional power to select a fresh slate of electors,'” Chambers poses.

If these legislators do meet, then as the AFA Action vice president explains, they could send an entirely new slate of electors to Congress on January 6.