COVID-19 cases are surging again in California. Most in the state have been under strict lockdowns and stay-at-home orders for much of 2020, including the last couple of months. Now, Southern California has extended its lockdown protocols another three weeks in an effort to accomplish what the lockdowns have not been able to accomplish thus far.

They say the definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over again and expect different results. It is blatantly clear that the lockdown protocols are not stopping or even slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the region. Meanwhile, other areas of similar population density that are not under lockdown orders are not experiencing the so-called surge. What’s happening?

Part of it is driven by a combination of fear and terrible policies. The average hospital ICU in California is at 89%-92% during flu season (now). But Governor Gavin Newsom instituted an 85% capacity trigger to initiate his draconian lockdowns. In other words, he set his trigger knowing it would be hit under normal circumstance, let alone with a pandemic. It was simply an excuse to initiate lockdowns regardless of their efficacy.

That efficacy is questionable. With just over 70% of COVID-19 transmissions occurring within a household, it seems idiotic to continue to force people to stay inside together. Combine that with the health benefits of UV-rays in sunshine as well as the immune-system boost we get from exercise and one has to wonder if the lockdowns are actually causing the coronavirus to spread more rapidly.

Despite calls from many (though not all) doctors to push the lockdowns, there is clear medical evidence that they have a more detrimental effect to health and possibly even a higher death toll than COVID-19 itself. Forced destitution and government dependency increases depression numbers, which are at all-time highs in the nation. Drug overdoses are at unprecedented levels. Suicide numbers are skyrocketing. Meanwhile, people like Newsom enjoy their lives of luxury, not worried that the peasants “below” them are suffering from their policies.

And in case anyone has forgotten, COVID-19 has a 99.96% recovery rate for people under the age of 50.

This all combines to drive outrage over the three-week extension of the lockdowns in some of the most populated areas of California. But this state is not alone. Across the nation, Democrat governors and a handful of Republicans have initiated similar lockdowns. They are helping to close businesses for the sake of a solution that clearly isn’t working. One does not have to be a doctor or an economist to see this is lunacy.

The sooner more people realize the lockdowns are about control and have little to no effect on COVID-19, the easier it will be to rally the people to oppose these senseless policies once and for all.

