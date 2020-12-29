https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/loeffler-perdue-announce-support-2000-stimulus-checks/

One week away from the January 5 Georgia U.S. Senate runoff election, incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue both came out on Tuesday in support of giving Americans the $2000 pandemic relief stimulus checks called for by President Trump. The move follows the House approving increasing the current $600 checks to $2000 by the needed two-thirds votes on Monday night.

Loeffler voiced her support in an interview on Fox and Friends Tuesday morning, “The President has fought for our country from day one. he continues to fight for every single American. I’ve stood by the president a hundred percent of the time. I’m proud to do that and I’ve said, ‘absolutely we need to get relief to Americans now,’ and I will support that…”

Kelly Loeffler says she’ll support $2,000 stimulus checks in the Senate because Trump does pic.twitter.com/guedzZzRfO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 29, 2020

Loeffler reiterated her statement at a campaign appearance Tuesday: “Speaking to reporters at her event, @KLoeffler says she will support the $2000 relief payment, siding with @realDonaldTrump. I followed up, asking about the $2000 amount. She said “I support it.”

Speaking to reporters at her event, @KLoeffler says she will support the $2000 relief payment, siding with @realDonaldTrump. I followed up, asking about the $2000 amount. She said “I support it.” #GASenateRunoffs — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) December 29, 2020

Perdue followed Loeffler with a statement posted to Twitter supporting $2000 checks, “President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people.”

President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people. https://t.co/Al3USM7zPr — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 29, 2020

Three other Republican senators have said they support the $2000 payments: Josh Hawley (MO), Marco Rubio (FL) and Lindsey Graham (SC). A reported seven more Republicans will be needed to pass a bill for the increased payments as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says he believes the Democrats are united on this. Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been silent so far on the increased payments.

President Trump will be holding a campaign rally with Loeffler and Perdue on Monday, January 4 in Dalton, Georgia. (Tickets.)

A record 2.3 million runoff votes have already been cast in early voting in Georgia, beating the record set in 2008. Loeffler is running against Democrat nominee Rev. Raphael Warnock. Perdue is running against Democrat nominee Jon Ossoff.

Georgia passed the *total* turnout for the 2008 Senate run-off election yesterday. I know, population growth and all, but it is clear that Georgia voters remain engaged at unprecedented levels in modern elections https://t.co/Ozmcm6OwSw — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) December 29, 2020

#earlyvote update 12/29 2,337,477 people have voted in the 2021 Georgia Senate run-off electionhttps://t.co/kw7q30sKKK — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) December 29, 2020

Early voting in Georgia started on December 14.

