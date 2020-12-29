http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IrxOiwcK_lE/

During a Tuesday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) provided a warning about the “future of the country” as her state heads to vote in the Senate runoff elections in a week.

Responding to the clip of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) saying Democrats will take Georgia and then “change America,” Loeffler stressed that her state is “the firewall for stopping socialism” in the United States. She added that Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock “would be a rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer’s radical agenda.”

“The future of the country is on the ballot here in Georgia. We’re the battleground. We’re the firewall for stopping socialism,” Loeffler emphasized. “And you heard Chuck Schumer in that clip say he wants to change America. His radical agents of change are our opponents, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. They would be a rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer’s radical agenda to reshape this country into something unrecognizable.”

She continued, “We’re going to hold the line here in Georgia, but I need all Georgians to get out and vote, and that’s we’re crisscrossing the state nonstop. I was in south Georgia this weekend, heading up to North Georgia now, right after this. And I’m looking forward to making sure that Georgians understand exactly what’s at stake here because that’s what we’re fighting for. And we’re going to keep up that work until next Tuesday — a week from today. But polls are open now until Thursday — regular business hours. We need Georgians to get out and vote and make sure their friends and family have a plan to vote. Make your voice heard. That’s what the president is coming down to Georgia to do.”

