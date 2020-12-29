https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/12/30/louisiana-republican-congressman-elect-luke-letlow-dies-from-covid-at-age-41-n301599
About The Author
Related Posts
Dear Larry Hogan I Want Back the Votes I Cast for You and While You're at It Could You Just Go Away
December 18, 2020
Janice Dean Pays Tribute to David Lander, “Squiggy” From “Laverne & Shirley,” Who Passed Away From MS
December 5, 2020
Reactions to SCOTUS' Texas Ruling and the Cases Still Out There
December 11, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy