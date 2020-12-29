https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rubio-checks-2-000/2020/12/29/id/1003456

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., noting that millions of Americans are in “dire need of additional relief,” says he supports $2,000 direct stimulus checks.

“I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic,” he tweeted Monday. “This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount.”

The House voted 275-134 to meet President Donald Trump’s demand for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday, sending the measure on to the Republican-controlled Senate, where its fate is uncertain.

Rubio elaborated on his support in a statement issued by his office.

“I agree with the president that millions of working-class families are in dire need of additional relief, which is why I support $2,000 in direct payments to Americans struggling due to the pandemic,” he said

“For months, Republicans tried to pass additional relief for workers, families, and small businesses — only to be rejected by Democrats at every turn. Remember, months ago Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and Democrats rejected the administration’s previous offer of $1,200 per adult and $1,000 per child. Thankfully, she’s finally stopped holding working families hostage.

“I share many of my colleagues’ concern about the long-term effects of additional spending, but we cannot ignore the fact that millions of working-class families across the nation are still in dire need of relief. Congress should quickly pass legislation to increase direct payments to Americans to $2,000 “

