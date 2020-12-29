https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/mcconnell-blocks-democrats-attempt-hold-stand-alone-vote-2000-stimulus-checks-signals-new-package/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Schumer’s attempt to hold a stand-alone vote on $2,000 stimulus checks.

Senators Sanders and Schumer attempted to get consent from the Senate to bring up a measure that narrowly passed the House on Monday.

The House voted 275-134 to give $2,000 direct payments to Americans.

McConnell blocks Sanders request for $2,000 checks on the flr — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 29, 2020

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Senator Kelly Loeffler to Gateway Pundit: On Jan. 6, “Nothing is Off the Table” (VIDEO)

McConnell signaled he would package the increased stimulus checks and tie it to a bill focused on repealing Section 230 and election reforms.

“During this process, the president highlighted three additional issues of national significance he would like to see Congress tackle together,” McConnell said signaling a new package.

“Those are the three important subjects the president has linked together. This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus,” he added.

Democrats will likely not support McConnell in his push for a new package because they don’t support election reform and don’t support repealing protections for tech companies.

Senator Sanders on Tuesday called McConnell’s push to package the $2,000 stimulus checks with other provisions a “poison pill.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

