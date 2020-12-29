https://www.oann.com/mcconnell-introduces-competing-bill-for-2k-stimulus-checks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mcconnell-introduces-competing-bill-for-2k-stimulus-checks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:05 PM PT – Tuesday, December 29, 2020

In an effort to compete with the Democrat-approved bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced his own bill to provide $2,000 stimulus checks.

McConnell proposed the new bill on Tuesday, shortly after he rejected a request for unanimous consent on the House’s bill.

Unlike the Democrat approved bill, however, McConnell’s version would repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Additionally, it would set up a commission to study voter fraud. This came after Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) vowed to delay a vote to override President Trump’s veto of the NDAA until the Senate votes on the stimulus payments.

McConnell’s bill could provide a work-around to that filibuster.

Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 – Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough! https://t.co/GMotstu7OI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

