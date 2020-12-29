https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/531951-michael-cohen-predicts-people-trump-pardoned-may-testify-against-him

President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump calls for end to ‘religious persecution worldwide’ on 850th anniversary of Thomas Becket’s death Michael Cohen interview sparks questions after he mentions prison friends ‘Tony Meatballs and Big Minty’ Ocasio-Cortez rails against both Democrats and Republicans who opposed ,000 direct payments MORE‘s former personal attorney Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenFormer Trump attorney Michael Cohen says he has earned early release from home confinement Pence may leave for overseas trip after certifying vote: report Judge rules Trump Org must turn over documents to NY AG as part of probe MORE suggested Monday that recent recipients of presidential pardons may turn on Trump and be forced to testify against him due to their lack of Fifth Amendment protection.

“This produces a very significant problem for Donald Trump, in that once you get that pardon, you’re no longer able to invoke the Fifth Amendment … because you cannot be charged. All of these people may ultimately be his downfall simply because they’ll be testifying against him,” Cohen said while speaking with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

“Once you get that pardon, you’re no longer able to invoke the Fifth Amendment … All of these people may ultimately be his downfall simply because they’ll be testifying against him,” Michael Cohen says about the implications Pres. Trump may face from pardoning political allies. pic.twitter.com/3d1kW5IHIZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fifth Amendment protects Americans from being forced to make statements implicating themselves in criminal activity.

The president has pardoned a number of loyalists in recent weeks, including longtime political adviser Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneRoger Stone thanked Trump for pardon during exchange at West Palm Beach club GOP senator on Trump pardons: ‘It is legal, it is constitutional, but I think it’s a misuse of the power’ Nothing becomes Donald Trump’s presidency like his leaving it MORE, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortRoger Stone thanked Trump for pardon during exchange at West Palm Beach club GOP senator on Trump pardons: ‘It is legal, it is constitutional, but I think it’s a misuse of the power’ Republican senator: Trump will be ‘remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior’ if he lets COVID-19 relief expire MORE and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Democrats like Rep. Bill Pascrell William (Bill) James PascrellTrump attorneys risk disciplinary action over wave of election suits Juan Williams: The GOP’s betrayal of America On The Money: Congress passes bill to avert shutdown as coronavirus talks drag into weekend | Federal Reserve fight imperils relief talks MORE (N.J.) have recently called for Trump to face criminal investigations over his use of power in office as well as his personal business dealings after his term ends.

Cohen in 2018 pleaded guilty to nine counts, including tax evasion and fraud, and was sentenced to three years in federal prison. He was due to be released from prison next November but was released to home confinement in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

