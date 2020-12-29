https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/michelle-obama-named-admired-woman-gallup-poll/

Michelle Obama named most admired woman in Gallup poll.

She’s a peach.

The Hill reported:

Former first lady Michelle Obama was named the most admired woman in the U.S. for the third consecutive year, according to Gallup polling released Tuesday.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Senator Kelly Loeffler to Gateway Pundit: On Jan. 6, “Nothing is Off the Table” (VIDEO)

Ten percent of Americans named Obama as their most-admired woman, followed by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman elected to the office, with 6 percent. First lady Melania Trump received 4 percent of the vote, followed by Oprah Winfrey with 3 percent. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Queen Elizabeth I all received 2 percent each.

A current or former first lady has been named the most admired woman 57 of the 71 times Gallup has polled the question since 1948. While Trump has made the top 10 for four consecutive years, she has yet to take the top spot, even as her husband was named most admired man for the first time this year. Lady Bird Johnson and Bess Truman are the only other first ladies not to have made the top spot.