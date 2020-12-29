https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/mnuchin-600-stimulus-payments-deposited-starting-tonight/

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin informed the public via Twitter Tuesday evening that stimulus payments were being processed and could start being deposited in accounts as early as Tuesday night with checks starting to be mailed Wednesday. The payments were signed into law by President Trump over the weekend even as he voiced his objections to the bill and called for the stimulus payments to be increased to $2000.

Currently individuals earning $75,000 or less are set to get $600, married couples earning $150,000 or less $1200, dependent children under 17 $600 and families of U.S. spouses married to illegal aliens or non-Green card holding legal immigrants would get the current as well as back stimulus payments. (Details.)

The House heeded Trump’s call and voted Monday to increase the payments to $2000. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked efforts by Democrats on Tuesday to get a vote in the Senate on the House bill. McConnell later submitted a bill pairing the $2000 payments with repeal of Section 230 and an election commission, essentially killing the payments.

Mnuchin: “[email protected] has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2)…Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at http://IRS.gov/GetMyPayment. (2/2)“

.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

