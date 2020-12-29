https://www.oann.com/mo-woman-shot-after-allegedly-trying-to-hit-officer-with-car/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mo-woman-shot-after-allegedly-trying-to-hit-officer-with-car

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:30 PM PT – Tuesday, December 29, 2020

A Missouri woman is in police custody after allegedly attempting to hit an officer with a car.

Early Tuesday, Springfield Police said the incident unfolded in a parking lot after an officer spotted a parked vehicle, which was previously reported stolen.

The suspect fled the scene but has since been located and is currently in custody. However, officers are continuing to search for the suspect vehicle. The vehicle is a maroon 2012 Chrysler 200 4 door and was bearing Missouri license plate RB1D5F. (2/3) — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) December 29, 2020

According to officials, the officer attempted to question the driver, who has since been identified as 27-year-old Maggie Thrift. While trying to question her, police said the suspect attempted to flee the scene and even tried to hit one of the officers with the vehicle as she drove away.

The driver of the stolen vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Maggie Thrift. She was arrested for outstanding warrants not related to this case. This case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor for review and filing of charges. More: https://t.co/NMsWTy4qpk pic.twitter.com/f5prSw0sSy — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) December 29, 2020

“At that time, three separate officers fired shots at the vehicle,” Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams noted. “The vehicle fled northbound on Maine and was not located at that time.”

Williams added that the officer suffered a minor injury, but did not require extensive medical attention.

“He has since been treated,” Williams said about the officer. “[And] released and sent home.”

The vehicle was later found abandoned in a separate location. Thrift was also located and arrested with minor injuries. She was reportedly wanted on several warrants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

