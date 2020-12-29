https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/msnbc-producer-accuses-nikki-haley-of-scaring-americans-with-talk-about-socialism-going-mainstream/

MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin, the guy who isn’t Vox’s Aaron Rupar but might as well be, works for a network where the sky’s been falling continuously for the past four years, but he’s accusing Nikki Haley of scaring Americans with her talk about socialism slowly becoming the default economic policy of the Democratic Party. Never mind that if Joe Biden hadn’t have jumped in, socialist Bernie Sanders likely would have been the Democratic candidate for president in 2020 (and might have been in 2016 too if he hadn’t been kneecapped by the DNC).

2020 was the year socialism went mainstream. The dangerous ideology, which has failed everywhere it has been tried & ruined countless lives, is on its way to becoming the default economic policy of the Democratic Party.This terrifying trend threatens the future of every American — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 28, 2020

None of this is true. It seems Nikki Haley is, once again, more interested in scaring Americans than telling the truth. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 28, 2020

Guess we should ignore that poll from the 2018 midterms that showed “a majority of Democrats no longer hold a positive view of capitalism, while nearly 60 percent of them feel good about socialism.”

My man took “producer for an MSNBC gab hour” and puffed that shit all the way out until he declared himself Twitter’s supreme arbiter of truth. https://t.co/1HT5MKWNzD — BWH (@BWH85) December 29, 2020

Journalists openly defending collectivism now https://t.co/62yQRERmob — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 28, 2020

Ah, I see we’ve reached the college stoner “actually, dude, reactionaries are totally lying about the workability of centralized economic control” stage of journalists explaining things. https://t.co/pVLPpDZOCs — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 28, 2020

Also she’s 100% correct and why would saying the word ‘socialism’ scare people? 🤔 https://t.co/Ml5wtGEWeO — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 28, 2020

the guy who constantly tweets out the COVID-19 death count like a scoreboard is accusing Nikki Haley of all people of scaring other people https://t.co/Rq8p990dRk — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 28, 2020

You must be asleep Kyle. — Greg West (@GregWest_HALOJM) December 29, 2020

What is she saying that is not true? I notice that you don’t cite any examples. — Jeff Schwartzman (@Ethelssoninlaw) December 29, 2020

Looks like someone needs to learn basic research and listening skill. This is not even contested. Socialism is overwhelmingly being welcomed by the left. — kaianess (@nicole01205072) December 29, 2020

Socialism not part of any mythology. Those who survived have lived experience to tell us about and scars of socialism to show. Millions are still living under socialism/communism. No one has immigrated to the US to escape capitalism no matter how imperfect of a system it may be. https://t.co/9ed8kwW56m — Avatans Kumar (@avatans) December 29, 2020

If the Democratic Party isn’t moving toward socialism, how do you explain just about everything put forward during the primary debates? At least Andrew Yang had the guts to admit he was a capitalist — why would he have to do that, do you think?

