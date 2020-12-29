https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/must-watch-epic-anti-mask-flash-mob-takes-cvs-shouting-freedom/

An anti-mask flash mob took over a CVS Pharmacy, after a woman says she was attacked by management for refusing to wear one.

A woman participating in the flash mob accused the company of working with Communist China to violate the Constitution.

The group shouted “freedom” as they gathered in the store.

Freedom loving immigrants from communist China doing a mask free flash mob at a CVS pharmacy pic.twitter.com/JREAd3xn41 — Mike Gee (@MikeyGee2020) December 28, 2020

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Senator Kelly Loeffler to Gateway Pundit: On Jan. 6, “Nothing is Off the Table” (VIDEO)

Video of the protest was posted to social media on Monday, but it is unclear when or where it took place.

It is currently unclear where this took place, but the Gateway Pundit has reached out to the person who posted the video to try and confirm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

