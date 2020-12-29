https://www.oann.com/n-y-gov-announces-executive-order-on-vaccine-fraud-crackdown/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=n-y-gov-announces-executive-order-on-vaccine-fraud-crackdown

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) declared a major crackdown on vaccine fraud. He announced his executive order on Monday, which holds violators accountable for their actions with fines of up to $1 million. Additionally, health care providers found guilty of fraud will have their state licenses revoked.

The move came after a criminal investigation was launched into accusations that Brooklyn-based health care facility ParCare Community Health illegally obtained and distributed the COVID-19 vaccine in violation of state guidelines.

Statement from ParCare Community Health Network December 28, 2020 pic.twitter.com/1vRqDfIcuT — ParCare Medical Cntr (@ParCare) December 28, 2020

Cuomo warned that similar incidents could happen as vaccines are rolled out.

“The vaccine is a valuable commodity and you have many people who want the vaccine,” he explained. “You’ll have fraud in the vaccine process. It’s almost an inevitable function of human nature and of the marketplace.”

In addition to vaccine fraud, Cuomo also signed executive orders withholding pay raises for state commissioners and elected officials as well as extending the residential eviction moratorium.

