We get what NBC News presidential historian Michael Bescholss is going for here; like most in the media, he’s been pretty transparent about his feelings about the Trump administration. But to throw a little bit of that history our way, he’s made note that not even President Andrew Johnson, who insisted on being buried swaddled in an American flag, never tweeted heroic videos about himself.

Andrew Johnson (born today 1808) insisted that when he died (1875), he should be buried swaddled in an American flag, with his head on a copy of the Constitution. But as a lame-duck President leaving office, even Andrew Johnson never tweeted heroic videos about himself. pic.twitter.com/Qw8rHOr2NY — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 29, 2020

He didn’t, huh? Good work, historian. https://t.co/oLzAk4uDu6 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 29, 2020

I wonder what stopped Andrew Johnson from tweeting videos in 1868. https://t.co/VhQyq2Kkwb — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 29, 2020

But his Instagram was 🔥. https://t.co/vFtnk4NOcz — Joel Engel (@joelengel) December 29, 2020

He was so messed up on whiskey and laudanum at his inauguration he could barely stand. He would have been an amazing tweeter. https://t.co/P8AZFEFjxM — Phineas (@Phineas) December 29, 2020

You know who else didn’t tweet heroic videos about himself? Hitler. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/7HrFm41fMT — F R E E G A T O R ! (@ThomasHoufek) December 29, 2020

Michael Beschloss has really beclowned himself over the past year with hot takes and tweets like this one….. https://t.co/PplOEjjSFf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 29, 2020

What is wrong with you? https://t.co/1bbrJIiqKl — Doctor Goo Thaddeus Gwaba (@GooGwaba) December 29, 2020

Imagine thinking that this sounds smart https://t.co/RkHdJyRLqr — Lucy Got Mad Because (@LucyGotMad) December 29, 2020

We don’t know if Beschloss saw this, but President Trump did tweet a heroic video about himself; he should watch:

We’re not sure who put that video together, but NPR’s David Gura narced on the creator for using the Nobel without permission:

A video President Trump tweeted today features the Nobel Peace Prize superimposed over photographs of him with the prime minister of Israel, and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. A REMINDER: The president has not been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/nJHZbgy5I9 — David Gura (@davidgura) December 28, 2020

This may be of interest to The Nobel Foundation. https://t.co/cQUQPn3cOd pic.twitter.com/O22iJ41L3j — David Gura (@davidgura) December 28, 2020

Eagle-eyed follower @JohnSpiroSpero points out the creator of the video superimposed the wrong @NobelPrize medal: https://t.co/w3KjkTxZiG — David Gura (@davidgura) December 29, 2020

We’re adding these tweets because you’ll never see an NPR journalist ever go to this much effort during the Biden administration:

Wow, this is what you consider news? 🙄 — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) December 29, 2020

