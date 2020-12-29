https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/29/nbc-news-presidential-historian-notes-that-president-andrew-johnson-didnt-tweet-heroic-videos-about-himself/

We get what NBC News presidential historian Michael Bescholss is going for here; like most in the media, he’s been pretty transparent about his feelings about the Trump administration. But to throw a little bit of that history our way, he’s made note that not even President Andrew Johnson, who insisted on being buried swaddled in an American flag, never tweeted heroic videos about himself.

We don’t know if Beschloss saw this, but President Trump did tweet a heroic video about himself; he should watch:

We’re not sure who put that video together, but NPR’s David Gura narced on the creator for using the Nobel without permission:

We’re adding these tweets because you’ll never see an NPR journalist ever go to this much effort during the Biden administration:

