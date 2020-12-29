https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/new-years-rockin-eve-times-square-celebration-will-include-joe-and-jill-biden?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

To wrap up the year, Ryan Seacrest will host a private “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” in New York City with performances by stars such as Jeniffer Lopez and Cyndi Lauper, along with guest interviews with Joe Biden and his wife — but no public will be allowed.

The Bidens plan to give their last interview of the year during the celebration, and according to producers, they will “share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021.”

With Times Square closed to the public on New Year’s Eve, the ball will still drop in the city, and people will be able to watch it all virtually.

The Bidens have spent much of the year at home socially distancing due to the coronavirus spread, making their appearance in one of the hardest hit cities in the country unexpected.

