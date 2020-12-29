https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/29/nothing-to-see-here-say-hello-to-the-federal-judge-who-just-blocked-two-georgia-counties-from-purging-voter-rolls/

An Obama-appointed federal judge has ruled that voters in two Georgia counties shouldn’t be purged from voter rolls, even if they’ve moved out of those counties.

More from Politico:

A federal judge in Georgia on Monday ordered two counties to reverse a decision removing more than 4,000 voters from the rolls ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

The suit, brought by national Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias’ group Democracy Forward, followed an effort to challenge the lengthy roster of voters simply because their registrations appeared to match U.S. Postal Service change-of address records. Voting officials in the two counties agreed to remove the voters, despite warnings from Democrats that such postal data is not a reliable or conclusive indicator that a voter has given up their local residence.

[Judge] Gardner’s 11-page ruling released Monday night noted that the removals of the voters appeared to violate federal law because they were not given proper notice and because they qualify as the type of systematic voter roll cleaning that is not permitted within 90 days of a federal election.

How interesting.

But it gets more interesting, still:

Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner is Stacey Abrams’ sister? You don’t say!

It should be nuts. But it’s actually just really predictable.

Stacey Abrams’ sister was understandably asked to recuse herself from the case, which is understandable, given her close ties to, you know, Stacey Abrams:

The motion requesting Gardner’s recusal noted that a voter registration group affiliated with Abrams, Fair Fight, filed a suit in another federal court in Georgia last week complaining that a national organization dedicated to targeting voter fraud, True the Vote, is making unjustified challenges to Georgia voters in the lead-up to the Jan. 5 runoffs.

Gardner, for her part, found “no basis for recusal.”

Go figure.

It literally is.

Heh.

Anyway, stay tuned to see how this all plays out:

Count on it.

