In an election in which more voters cast ballots than ever before in American history, just about everyone had reason to celebrate. Democrats won the White House. Republicans made surprising gains in the House and held Senate seats even they had expected to lose.

But for every winner, there is at least one loser. Here are the most significant losers in this historic presidential year:

The Kraken

President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump calls for end to ‘religious persecution worldwide’ on 850th anniversary of Thomas Becket’s death Michael Cohen interview sparks questions after he mentions prison friends ‘Tony Meatballs and Big Minty’ Ocasio-Cortez rails against both Democrats and Republicans who opposed ,000 direct payments MORE’s claims of election fraud began even before the votes were counted. They continued long after the fairest, best-run election in years, without a scintilla of evidence.

Trump’s supposedly crack legal team — including a former prosecutor who had not seen the inside of a court room in decades, a former prosecutor fired from her old job for performance issues and a conspiracy-spouting attorney who was too much even for the other two — spent the weeks after Election Day filing lawsuits that went exactly nowhere.

The damage wrought by Trump’s false claims will linger long after he retreats to his Florida estate. Millions of Americans have had their faith in our election process undermined by both the candidate who lost a free and fair election and the media outlets who spread his deceit for their own gain.

Trump himself will end his political career having received more votes than any other Republican in American history. He won the presidency by breaking the political mold. The irony is that if he had followed a more traditional political playbook, adding to his coalition and avoiding the needless antagonism that defined his term, he might be making plans for his second inaugural right now.

New York

Among the winners of the 2020 elections were the dedicated public servants who administered those elections in the midst of a global pandemic and all the challenges it brought.

The big, glaring exception was in New York, where absentee ballots were rejected in huge numbers, where vote counts dragged and where results weren’t known for weeks after both the primary and general elections. State Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D), who will lead election reform legislation in his state next year, told this reporter he was embarrassed by the performance.

New York’s long legacy of lousy election administration has its roots in the Dutch settlers who landed in New Amsterdam centuries ago — they made voting hard because they didn’t want people to vote.

More recently, strong Democratic and Republican machines who ran different parts of the state kept tight controls on who voted because it was in their interest to reduce competition and hold on to power. Today, New York City’s Board of Elections is rife with nepotism and political appointees who are incapable of doing their jobs.

But in the 21st century, when several states conduct elections entirely by mail and others are experimenting with online voting, there’s no excuse for lagging so far behind.

Split-ticket voters

When Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonTrump’s legacy: An enduring contempt for truth? NASA-Canadian agreement demonstrates how Artemis is an international moonshot Republican senator: Trump will be ‘remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior’ if he lets COVID-19 relief expire MORE won election in 1992, the 32 states he carried were represented by 44 Democrats and 20 Republicans in the Senate. When Joe Biden Joe BidenMichigan mayor draws criticism with Facebook posts suggesting rebellion: report Trump names Roisman acting SEC chairman Biden Interior nominee discusses environmental injustice with tribal leaders MORE won the White House in 2020, the 25 states he carried were represented by 48 Democrats and just three Republicans — Sens. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonSchumer to try to pass K stimulus checks bill Tuesday This week: Trump’s grip on Hill allies faces test On COVID-19, foreign policy elites are just as polarized as the public MORE (R-Wis.), Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSouthwest Airlines says it won’t furlough workers after Trump signed relief bill Bipartisan lawmakers urge Trump to either sign or immediately veto coronavirus relief bill GOP senator on Trump pardons: ‘This is rotten to the core’ MORE (R-Maine) — pending results in Georgia.

Collins is the only senator in the last two election cycles to carry a state the other party’s presidential candidate won in the previous election.

In the U.S. House, only seven Democrats and nine Republicans won districts the other party’s presidential candidate carried.

There was once a time when a substantial slice of voters were willing to consider splitting their tickets between presidential candidates and down-ballot candidates. Those voters are vanishing as our politics begin to look more like a parliamentary system.

Incumbency

A consequence of that evolution toward a more parliamentary system of politics is the declining power of incumbency. Split-ticket voters were long willing to reward powerful incumbents who brought home the bacon.

But that power of the purse ebbed with the elimination of earmarks, and voters are now more willing to give the boot even to members who amass substantial political power — look no further than Rep. Collin Peterson Collin Clark PetersonOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump admin to sell oil leases at Arctic wildlife refuge before Biden takes office |Trump administration approves controversial oil testing method in Gulf of Mexico | Rep. Scott wins House Agriculture Committee gavel Rep. David Scott wins House Agriculture Committee gavel The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Dem leaders back smaller COVID-19 relief bill as pandemic escalates MORE (D-Minn.), chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, whose heavily agricultural district gave him the boot this year. Peterson lost to Rep.-elect Michelle Fischbach (R) by a 13-point margin.

Peterson joins a parade of longtime members who have lost their districts in recent cycles, including Reps. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherOn The Trail: The political losers of 2020 California was key factor in House GOP’s 2020 success GOP’s Steel wins California House race after Democrat Rouda concedes MORE (R-Calif.) and Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsWhy Trump’s defeat is bittersweet for Texas Democrats Bottom line Texas Democrat Colin Allred beats back GOP challenger MORE (R-Texas) in 2018 (though Sessions won a comeback bid this year); John Mica John Luigi MicaHillicon Valley — Presented by CTIA and America’s wireless industry — Lawmaker sees political payback in fight over ‘deepfakes’ measure | Tech giants to testify at hearing on ‘censorship’ claims | Google pulls the plug on AI council Lawmaker alleges political payback in failed ‘deepfakes’ measure GOP chairman slams ‘pitiful’ FEMA response in Louisiana MORE (R-Fla.) and Scott Garrett Ernest (Scott) Scott GarrettOn The Trail: The political losers of 2020 Biz groups take victory lap on Ex-Im Bank Export-Import Bank back to full strength after Senate confirmations MORE (R-N.J.) in 2016; and John Barrow John Jenkins BarrowOn The Trail: The political losers of 2020 Republican wins Georgia secretary of state runoff to replace Kemp The most important runoff election is one you probably never heard of MORE (D-Ga.), Tim Bishop Timothy (Tim) Howard BishopOn The Trail: The political losers of 2020 Dem candidate ‘struck by the parallels’ between Trump’s rise and Hitler’s Dems separated by 29 votes in NY House primary MORE (D-N.Y.) and Nick Rahall Nick Joe RahallWe shouldn’t allow politics to impede disaster relief Break the cycle of partisanship with infant, child health care programs Clinton mulls role in 2018 midterms MORE (D-W.Va.) in 2014.

It is rare now that an individual member of Congress can build a brand that transcends their party label. There are a dwindling number of Susan Collinses and Joe Manchins (D-W.Va.), and no sign that their ranks will be replenished any time soon.

Billionaires

It may be hard to recall, but Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergPoll finds Andrew Yang favored for New York City mayor New York mayor to announce sweeping school integration measures: report Andrew Yang telling New York City leaders he intends to run for mayor: NYT MORE spent $1 billion over the course of just a few months this year trying to win the Democratic presidential nomination. He captured just under 2.5 million votes, or about 7 percent of the total votes cast.

Tom Steyer Tom SteyerBiden Cabinet picks largely unify Democrats — so far Late donor surges push election spending projections to new heights New voters surge to the polls MORE spent more than $340 million of his own money and dropped out before Super Tuesday, without having won a single delegate.

The biggest donors to political causes this year were Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, the casino magnates who poured $170 million into President Trump’s losing campaign.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) spent more than $56 million on a ballot measure to implement a graduated income tax, which failed. Perhaps the only billionaire who won something this year was the hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, who spent almost as much as Pritzker opposing the tax proposal.

It must be nice to have all that money to burn, but billionaires who play politics didn’t do it very efficiently in 2020.

Charlotte and Milwaukee

The Queen City and the Cream City were supposed to host the ridiculously antiquated and yet wonderfully fun political conventions that capture our attention for four days every four years. Then the coronavirus hit, and both events retreated into digital shells of what past events had been.

In the process, Charlotte and Milwaukee lost out, through no fault of their own, on what could have been hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity, and the attending limelight that comes with a four-day focus on the best a city has to offer.

We won’t know for another four years whether the traditional political convention will make a comeback, or if digitally pre-packaged videos are the future. If parties try to hold in-person conventions again, it would only be fair to give Charlotte and Milwaukee another shot.

On The Trail is a reported column by Reid Wilson, primarily focused on the 2020 elections.

