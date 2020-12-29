https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/ossoff-warnock-take-lead-new-georgia-senate-runoff-poll-trafalgar-group/

Leftist Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock have taken the lead in their respective Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections according to a poll released Tuesday by the Trafalgar Group.

Warnock, Ossoff campaign photo, December 24, via Twitter.

Ossoff, running against incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue took the lead in the past two weeks of December. In a Trafalgar poll released December 18 Perdue led Ossoff 50.2% to 47.5%. Now Ossoff leads Perdue 50.4% to 47.7%.

The news is just as bad for incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. In the December 18 poll Loeffler led Warnock 52.2% to 45.5%. Now Warnock leads Loeffler 49.6% to 48.8%. The poll has a margin of error of 2.99% with a 95% confidence, however the shift to both Democrats indicates a trend in their favor.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Senator Kelly Loeffler to Gateway Pundit: On Jan. 6, “Nothing is Off the Table” (VIDEO)

Trafalgar’s chief pollster Robert Cahaly said the shift was due to the failure of Loeffler and Perdue to support President Trump’s call for $2000 pandemic relief stimulus checks like Ossoff and Warnock did. Loeffler and Perdue both came out in support of the $2000 payments Tuesday morning: “So as it turns out, GOP Senators not immediately backing @realDonaldTrump’s call to raise the payments from $600 to $2k the day before Christmas Eve isn’t something #swingvoters like very much.”

So as it turns out, GOP Senators not immediately backing @realDonaldTrump’s call to raise the payments from $600 to $2k the day before Christmas Eve isn’t something #swingvoters like very much. — Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) December 29, 2020

President Trump will be holding a campaign rally with Loeffler and Perdue on Monday, January 4 in Dalton, Georgia. (Tickets.)

A record 2.3 million runoff votes have already been cast in early voting in Georgia, beating the record set in 2008.

Georgia passed the *total* turnout for the 2008 Senate run-off election yesterday. I know, population growth and all, but it is clear that Georgia voters remain engaged at unprecedented levels in modern elections https://t.co/Ozmcm6OwSw — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) December 29, 2020

#earlyvote update 12/29 2,337,477 people have voted in the 2021 Georgia Senate run-off electionhttps://t.co/kw7q30sKKK — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) December 29, 2020

Early voting in Georgia started on December 14

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

